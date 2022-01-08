Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 101,758 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,758 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 505,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

