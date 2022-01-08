Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $56.20.

