Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $368.90

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.90 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 370.50 ($4.99). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.84), with a volume of 140,853 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.43).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.