Morgan Stanley Cuts Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target to €78.00

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Icade in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icade has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Icade has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

