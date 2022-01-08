Morgan Stanley Cuts The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,200

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.17) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UTG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.65) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.84) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,282 ($17.28).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.58) on Wednesday. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 918.50 ($12.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.84). The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.15.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

