Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

NYSE:MS opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

