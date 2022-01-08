Morgan Stanley Raises LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 310

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 305 ($4.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.84) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 280 ($3.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 277.25 ($3.74).

LMP opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.22. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.87). The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,460,719.58).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

