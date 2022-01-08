Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,619 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $542,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar stock opened at $309.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.55 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.09.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.