Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 259.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MORN stock opened at $309.19 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.55 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $4,456,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,374 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

