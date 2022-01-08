Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

COOP opened at $41.99 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

