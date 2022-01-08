Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,030 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.