Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 67.50%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

