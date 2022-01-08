Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.68

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 100882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The company has a market cap of $948.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

