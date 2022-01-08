Nash (NEX) Achieves Market Cap of $19.72 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 35.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. Nash has a market cap of $19.72 million and $1,108.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.62 or 0.07351038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.06 or 1.00122189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

