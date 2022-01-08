National Bank Financial Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$58.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

IMO opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.12. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$24.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.71.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

