National Bank Financial Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$58.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.
IMO opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.12. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$24.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.71.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
