National Bank Financial Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.49 and a 1 year high of C$25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Insiders sold a total of 93,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,829 over the last quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

