National Bank Financial Raises IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.75

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.79 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

