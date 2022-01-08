National Bankshares Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,800.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.