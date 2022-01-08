National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

