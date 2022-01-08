National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

