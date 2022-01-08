Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.