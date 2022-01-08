NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 75,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $588.61 million, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 3.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.