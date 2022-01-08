Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $561.06 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $561.06 million and $12.69 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,018.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.76 or 0.07462896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.00312273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00899701 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00070949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00450153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00256802 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,123,566,774 coins and its circulating supply is 29,320,621,395 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.