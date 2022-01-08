Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $25.47 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

