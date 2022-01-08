Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00120580 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.