New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 491,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,279. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

