New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,217 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

