New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.46 Million Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 169.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 335,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 179,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $21.60 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.