New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $3.70 Million in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TOST opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

Toast Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.