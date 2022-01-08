New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.08 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -155.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,296 shares of company stock valued at $383,152 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.