New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.52% of Argan worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Argan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argan by 12.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Argan by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

