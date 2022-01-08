New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,972 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Xerox worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Xerox stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

