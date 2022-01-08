Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NEXXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NEXXY stock remained flat at $$16.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

