NEXT plc (NXT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 160 on January 28th

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.16) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 7,788 ($104.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,060.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,970.52. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 7,214 ($97.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($114.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.99) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.11) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($124.65) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($125.99) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($117.66).

In other news, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.54) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,566.64).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

