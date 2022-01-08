NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners is gaining from the acquisition of domestic clean energy assets and focus on organic projects, which in turn will assist it to further expand domestic operations. The firm has stakes in eight natural gas pipelines, which are likely to gain from an increase in natural gas production. To enhance financial flexibility, NextEra Energy Partners completed a few financings agreement to secure funds for acquisition. The firm has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. However, units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Its dependence on a limited group of customers for major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes.”

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

NEP opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.