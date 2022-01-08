NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 2,395,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

