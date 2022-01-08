NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 378.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$18.41 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,319.55%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at C$122,685,549.02. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

