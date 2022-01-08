Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NJDCY stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 101,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.02. Nidec has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.