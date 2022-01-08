NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after buying an additional 1,269,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $161.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

