Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

NKTX stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $444.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Nkarta by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

