Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NOG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. 838,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,197. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,561,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

