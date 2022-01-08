Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $122.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $130.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

