Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NCLH opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

