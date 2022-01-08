Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVMI. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.