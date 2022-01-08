NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NovoCure reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

