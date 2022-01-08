NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $66.25 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

