NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,727 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

