NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.56 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

