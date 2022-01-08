NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $107,126,000 after acquiring an additional 387,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,491,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,137,637,000 after buying an additional 4,213,286 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $272.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $681.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

