Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 25,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OSH opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Oak Street Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oak Street Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

