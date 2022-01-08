Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 25,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:OSH opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $66.31.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.